From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr Gbenga Komolafe, has approved the immediate promotion of 195 staff, in his efforts to calm frail nerves and prevent any industrial action that may shrink the revenue of the new Commission.

Speaking on Tuesday on the promotion, Komolafe noted that human capital remains a critical and essential element of factors of production.

‘Staff need to be happy before they can work and we have assured them of the determination of the Federal Government to look after their welfare. It is only when staff are happy that we can talk of improving our crude oil production quota, which is presently below what we should be producing,’ he said.

‘I have ensured immediate approval for promotion of 195 union staff that have been stagnated in the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to stave off an industrial crisis that could further harm the low daily oil production in Nigeria and worsen the nation’s federation generated oil revenue,’ he explained.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The NUPRC boss added that the decision to promote the staff followed his engagements and assurances to the agitated staff, adding that the measure ‘was also to boost staff morale and to ensure that the staff are not short-changed in the unfolding transition and manpower reorganisations in line with the PIA.’

He stated that ‘there is a positive correlation between boosting nations crude production for optimised federation revenue and elevated staff morale in NUPRC.’

Komolafe, who re-emphasised the critical and significant moment in the oil and gas sector of the economy, especially the call for divestments in the sector by key global stakeholders, added that ‘the best and only option opened to us to maximise the benefits from fossil fuels is to improve the welfare of those who are saddled with the responsibilities of managing the sector. So what we have done is by extension to improve the nation’s revenue by increasing crude oil production from the current level of 1.4 mbbls/d to 2.4 mbbls/d.’

He urged the staff to reciprocate the gesture with enhanced service delivery in their determination to leave a legacy of twenty-first-century regulator business enabler commission.

Komolafe had last week, in a podcast to staff across the country, said: ‘We shall be fair to all and sundry in our leadership approach, we shall do all in our capacity to address issues of worker’s welfare and give priority to good industrial relations. Human capital capacity development will be stringently pursued to ensure a high standard of professionalism at all times.’

NUPRC is saddled with the responsibility of regulating the technical and commercial activities of the Nigerian upstream petroleum sector.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .