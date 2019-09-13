Cote D’ Ivoire freestyler, Abdoul Titi Kone is one of the top stars expected to be on parade as the 2019 edition of African Freestyle championship comes to a close this weekend in Lagos.

The Balmoral Convention Centre of the Federal PalaceHotel in Lagos is the venue of hostilities where so much thrills will be displayed in the event organised by the Feet and tricks International Limited.

Kone won the African title last year and all eyes will be on him in this edition.

He will have to wade off stiff challenge from Yousef Riesco of Egypt and Abdullah Emad of Sudan. Riesco and Emad were second and third, respectively, last year.

Obanor McCarthy, who won the 2017 edition of the national event is also expected to stage a stiff opposition in an attempt to reclaim the crown Blessed Ezeakabudu, won last year.

The Chairman, Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, Valentine Ozigbo, said all was set for the finals.

“We have had so much fun this term and we expect that the finals will be better than that of last year,” Ozigbo said.