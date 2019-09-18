The 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship ended on a high note, with defending champion, Abdul Titi Kone of Cote d’Ivoire, emerging as the African Champion once again. This event marked the second edition of the African Championship and the third annual edition of the Nigerian Championship hosted by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International.

The final was a repeat of the 2018 championship, as Kone again defeated Egypt’s Yousef Mohamad just as he did in last year’s final, while Ashley Mhkize of South Africa placed third.

In the female category, Evelyn Okafor (Nigeria), Hadhara Charles (Tanzania) and Augustina Unamba (Nigeria) placed first, second and third, respectively. Speaking on his achievement, Kone said: “This is a great honour. I am thankful to Feet n’ Tricks for this incredible platform and opportunity, I look forward to using it to inspire others and make Africa proud.”

Mhkize, who emerged as the winner of the Panna Football Championship, thanked the organisers of the event saying, this would help him hone his skills and become a better individual.

“Since its inception in 2017, we have been committed to becoming world-class organisers of Freestyle Football tournaments and it’s a great pleasure to see the awareness and growth of Freestyle Football across Africa thanks to our sponsors, fans and media partners. We are confident that the sport will reach and exceed its potential in Nigeria and Africa. It has given me immense joy over the past two days to see our biggest tournament yet come to reality,” said Chairman, Feet ‘n’ Tricks, International, Valentine Ozigbo.

The event, which had a massive turn out, had musical and dance performances from Imagine to Dance, Lagos State Cheerleading Association, Chinko Ekun and the Jealous crooner, Fireboy DML closed the event with a dazzling performance.

The Nigerian Championship, which took place last Sayurday, also at the Balmoral Convention Centre, was well attended by local sports fans, celebrities and VIPs. Benjamin John and Augustina Unamba emerged Nigerian Champions in the male and female categories, respectively.

This year’s championships kicked off with regional auditions held in Lagos, Warri, Owerri and Abuja, attracting over 200 freestylers, with three in both the male and female categories qualifying for the Nigerian Championship.