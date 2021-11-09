In addition to offering rock-bottom discounts and other special offers, such as flash sales, treasure hunts, freebies, and bundled products, among others, the management of the e-commerce group, Konga, has taken the 2021 edition of Konga Yakata to a new level with the addition of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with foremost financial institution, Access Bank Plc.

With the partnership shoppers can enjoy a further 10 per cent discount on their purchases, subject to availability of the lump sum amount provided by the bank to subsidize purchases for Konga customers during the 30 days of Konga Yakata.

Anchored under the auspices of Konga Kares, its CSR arm, Konga, in partnership with Access Bank Plc is supporting the free delivery of essential and quality food items to needy Nigerians across the country which can be purchased on konga website during the Yakata sales.

The Konga Yakata, Nigeria’s biggest sale of the year will go live on Thursday, November 11 and ends on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

This year’s edition is set to take on an extra dimension as millions of shoppers await what has been described for the first time as Konga Yakata Plus.

Konga Yakata is widely regarded as the biggest sale event in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria.

The 2021 edition of the sales fiesta is set to run across the various platforms in the Konga Group including Online, Offline or physical stores across Nigeria, discounted flights tickets and hotels to various locations around the world via Konga Travels and Tours, as well as huge deals on KongaPay, its Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-licensed fintech subsidiary, among others.

Interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora can purchase these food items via Konga and donate to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choice across Nigeria, with Access Bank Plc. subsidizing the cost of free delivery of these food items to the last mile beneficiaries across Nigeria. The quality food items will go live for purchase in dedicated gift bundles on Thursday, November 11, 2021 which coincides with the commencement of the Konga Yakata sale.

Konga will oversee the logistics and deliveries of the food items to the nominated beneficiaries of the donors. Specifically, the food items are available in four categories on the Konga website. Donations end on Sunday, December 12, with Konga committing to ensure delivery to all beneficiaries on or before Saturday, December 20, 2021.

Equally important, Access Bank is offering the extra 10 per cent discount to shoppers on Konga who pay for purchases with their Access debit card. This offer cuts across customers purchasing gift bundles of food items for donation to the needy under the Konga Kares programme, as well as shoppers on Konga Yakata.

Konga Yakata Plus is supported by a host of globally renowned big-name brands cutting across a wide range of product categories from Computing, Mobile Phones, Home & Kitchen appliances and Consumer Electronics, to Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Wine & Spirits, Fashion, Baby, Kids and Toys (BKT), Power Solutions and much more. There are also special app-only deals and free delivery for Konga Prime shoppers, among many other incentives.

Konga Yakata Plus runs from Thursday, November 11 till Sunday, December 12, 2021.

