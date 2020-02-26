Henry Okonkwo

Koniku Incorporated, a leading biotechnology company, owned by an America-based Nigerian, Osh Agabi, is on the verge of rolling into the Nigerian space its latest device that can smell and collect particles of chemicals in the air.

This means that the device, for example, can discover diseases in humans by a simple breath without the need for a blood sample or scan, and also to detect explosives in the air without contact, all in a matter of seconds.

And this implies that with the ratio of doctors to patients now at 1:10,000 in Nigeria, this device dubbed ‘KoniKore’ could solve this problem, by providing affordable healthcare in low-income areas. “by simply breathing on the KoniKore, it will dictate diseases in the human body. This device is bound to revolutionize Nigeria’s healthcare and bring hope to many low-income communities that lack access to a doctor allover Nigeria, Africa and beyond,” Agabi said.

Speaking on this game-changing device at a press conference in Victoria lsland, Lagos metropolis, Mr. Agabi explained that the innovation was created by the integration of living cells with a silicon chip in a portable device for sensing applications.

According to him, the IPad-sized device has the potential to improve and revolutionize not just health And diagnostics, but other multiple industries like Aviation and Airport Security, Agriculture, Military and FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) manufacturing. “We in Koniku have successfully created a device that enables it to digitize smell through the detection of Volatile Organic Compounds(VOCs) present in the air; this is a task that has remained out of reach despite a huge potential market. ,” he said.

Explaining further Agabi described VOCs as chemicals emitted as gases from certain solids and liquids, and reveled that detection of VOCs is an emerging industry poised for growth within the next 10 years. “ we believe that the device, KoniKore, has the most compelling solution for the end-user. Whether the end-user is a business or an individual, the technology has applications agriculture to healthcare. It’s the small form factor and the science backing their technology stack a significant leap forward in VOC detection.”