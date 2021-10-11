By Ngozi Nwoke

Konnect, a Eutelsat Group entity charged with retailing on new generation of superfast satellite broadband services, and Coollink, have announced the signing of a new preferred partnership.

The partnership is to launch a suite of new satellite broadband plans with access to superfast connections up to 100Mbps.

According to the General Manager, Africa For Knonnect, Philippe Baudrier, said affordable, reliable internet connectivity throughout Nigeria has finally become a reality. “Konnect’s offer takes into consideration consumer needs. We have a wide range of packages to suit every type of user such as HD video streaming, to businesses needing access to consistent superfast broadband, to schools in white areas linking to the Internet, to farming households using online tools to monitor their herds and crops.

“All these come with limited data so that customers can use superfast broadband as much as they would like. Life and work chsnges imposed by the novel coronavirus has increased the need for efficient and reliable Internet access. In fact, home-schooled students and professionals working from home need a quality alternative to the available solutions in the market.

“Konnect provides a viable and accessible solution that narrows the digital divide faced by populations in wide and underserved areas by offering a cost-effective, more flexible and reliable solution than a fibre connection.”

