From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the late Col Aminu Isa Kontagora, a former Military Administrator of Benue and Kano States, noting that he lived a life of sacrifice and dedication to the betterment of others, and had made a remarkable impact, with the Benue State Arts Theatre Complex named after him.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari urged family, friends and associates of the late military administrator to accept the will of God, and find solace in Kontogora’s good works.

President Buhari applauded the career military officer who served in many leadership positions and military formations across the country.

He noted that Kontogora’s experience, wisdom and cherished political support will be sorely missed, praying that God will forgive his sins and accept his soul in eternity.