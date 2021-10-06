By Christopher Oji

Delta State politician and businessman, Mr. Laurence Izegbu, has advised the people of Kantagora to be careful in the selection of the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State.

Izegbu said the throne of Kontagora required responsible leadership to pilot its affairs through the next phase of history.

He said who ascends the throne as 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora was critical while tipping Muhammadu Muazu, as the most qualified, both by age and experience, to deliver the dividends of responsible leadership to the emirate of Kontagora.

Izegbu in an interview with Daily Sun said political and traditional positions were no longer handed out through manipulative tendencies, but were predicated on core values like management and leadership skills.

He said Muazu, who is Chairman/Group Managing Director of Salwa Group of Companies, was abreast with global negotiation skills, leadership engineering and multifaceted skill-set, which he would deploy to bring development and transformation to his community.

He said Muazu’s grandfather, Alhaji Muazu Ibrahim enjoyed a successful reign as 5th Emir of Kontagora from 1961 to 1974, adding that Muazu is capable of doing more in uplifting the community.

“Muazu runs a trading company that deals in procurement, construction and oil and gas. He is also a board member of a prestigious construction firm in Istanbul, Turkey. In addition, he is a representative of the interests of several international conglomerates here in Nigeria, a position which affords him the rare privilege of changing the employment and revenue statistics of Kontagora forever.“

