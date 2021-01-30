Not many know there is an entertainment side to Gaius Chibueze Ngene. Gaius, who would be 33 years-old on March 3 is also passionate about showbiz with a strong bias for music.

The father of two and CEO of Konvest Music who was once a rapper during his days as a student once upon a time performed at concerts in Calabar, Cross Rivers State with the stage name, Sosoflow. Even as he hit fame and fortune, thanks to bitcoin, the young mogul did not jettison his entertainment interest. Rather, he switched from being a performing artiste to artiste management and entrenched his interest in the music business by founding Konvest Music Records Limited.

Located in Kubwa, Abuja, Konvest Music Records Limited was founded on May 18, 2018 and it made news in November 2020 when it signed on 16-year-old Nigerian twitter freestyler, Rabel, after one of her songs was posted online by social media influencer, Tunde Ednut.

He concluded that the objectives of the record label, Ngene who is both CEO and a director at Konvest Music said: “Our goal is to discover, harness, and produce superstars who will create music that inspires the world.