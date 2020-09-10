Koolboks Nigeria, a start-up firm has introduced its solar powered refrigerators to cushion the impact of the epileptic power bedevilling businesses and homes in the country.

The product, which is first of its kind in Nigeria will ensure easier and more effective market access for small businesses, hospitals, homes and stakeholders in an eco-friendly manner.

The Koolhome freezer and power products, which come in 210 litres, 158 litres and built to run for 12 hours at maximum load, are equipped with ice batteries that can power the freezers for up to four days without power supply or sunlight.

With in built lithium battery, the freezer has two USB ports for charging, automatic switch between AC and DC, two 150w solar panels and two external LED bulbs.

The Koolhome power plan is designed such that it can charge one television set, one decoder, one fan, one laptop and five bulbs at a go and has 24 hours constant refrigeration with three years warranty.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co founder of the Koolboks, Ayoola Dominic, who made the disclosure in a virtual meeting, noted that the company has created an affordable solution, the Koolhome, an off-grid solar powered refrigeration system specifically made for Sub-Saharan homes and small businesses and that is able to generate continuous cooling in the absence of power or irregular power.

Deborah Gael, also a co founder and the Chief Operating Officer said the solar powered refrigerators with 10cm thick insulation, came to be as a result of the epileptic power supply, adding that the company which is based in France, has come to Nigeria to meet the needs of users. “Its time to say goodbye to epileptic power supply.”

Dominic said the product is a self-functioning system that produces its energy and also adds energy to charge other products, making it essentially environmentally friendly.

He asserted that refrigerators are potential revenue earners and savers for small businesses like those into fish, drinks and other perishable foods as the freezers would help them keep their businesses open for a longer period than they would have if there was no means of electricity. With the product, Dominic said the company targets 290 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs in the next five years, and plans to power about 2,000 homes by next year. He noted that the company’s target market are domestic users; those who already have solar panels that can’t power their freezers; commercial users and healthcare users.