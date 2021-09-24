Afro-pop diva, Koonitay has released her debut single, Ma Fe’lomi to amplify her innate talent.

Produced by fast rising beatmaker, Zesthabad and released on September 17, 2021, the new single is an emotion-filled song launched on sensual strings. In Ma Fe’lomi, a Yoruba word for ‘don’t give your love to someone else’, Koonitay expresses her love to her lover and the expectation from the love cycle.

The young singer and songwriter, though not signed to any record label, is being managed by MIL Empire, a creative outfit led by Fame Godson.

Ma Fe’lomi was dropped on various streaming and download service platforms including iTunes, Audiomack, Boomplay, and her Instagram handle @Koonitay. Her first EP, Love Riddim contains four songs namely, Fall in Love, Somebody, Pami Love and Love.

Koonitay real name, Azimat Mustapha Onize, is based in Abuja. The History undergraduate of Bayero University Kano hails from Okene, Kogi State.

