KOPETECH (EAST) 2019, was the first of its kind in the Eastern part of Nigeria. An innovative tech start-up, designed to provide young tech entrepreneurs with HR support, legal support, office space for 6 months, One-on-one mentorship with Dr. Kennedy and a grant of 1m Naira to kick-start their businesses.

The 2-days eastern edition of KOPETECH (EAST) took place on 19th-20th November 2019, in Awka the capital city of Anambra. A programme by youths from different parts of the SouthEast, featured young tech Enterpreneurs with bright innovative ideas.

KOPETECH was founded by Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, a seasoned real estate mogul, developer and astute businessman. A native of Ojoto in Idemmili South Local Government area of Anambra State.

He is the CEO of NEDCOMOAKS, a leading real estate company in Nigeria. KOPETECH stands for “Kennedy Okonkwo Programme for Tech Entrepreneurs”, a start up accelerator programme created to empower budding Nigerian entrepreneurs, especially those starting a business for the first time.

Committed to birth the next generation of successful entrepreneurs.

The winners of KOPETECH (East) 2019: The presentation of cash prizes:

1. Blessing Ijeoma (HourSpent Technologies) from Aba won the first prize of $5000USD

2. Two friends Eze Victor Uchechukwu and Ibenye Gabriel Tochukwu (Blood Zone Technologies) won the 2nd prize of 1million.

3. Mary Jane, a physically challenged soap maker won the 3rd prize of 1 million.

4. Onuigbo John of ArtecHubs won the 4th price of 1million

5. Nwabueze Henry of UNIZIK Campus Hub won the 5th prize of 1 million and consolation prizes of 50k each for the remaining 14 participants.

We are looking forward to the subsequent editions of KOPETECH EAST. Creating jobs and inspiring youth for the future. Transforming East to a major Tech Hub of the Nation.