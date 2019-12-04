The Kennedy Okonkwo Programme for Tech Entrepreneurs (KOPETECH) has announced Blessing Ijoma, Umezinwa Maryjane, Onuigbo John, Eze Victor, Campus Hub as winners of the 2019 scheme at the final of the competition was held at Oma Hall, Awka, Anambra Sate.

Established by the Managing Director/CEO of NedcomOaks Group, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo to reduce unemployment among youths, the programme provides beneficiaries with financial, infrastructural and institutional support to start and grow their businesses into successful ventures.

One of the beneficiaries, Umezinwa Maryjane who lost her sight in 2009 while in secondary, said the N1 million she won would assist in brand packaging her Emjay Soap company.

Blessing Ijoma of the Hour Spent Company won the star prize of $5,000 (about N1.9 million) to defeat the other contestants.

Dr. Okonkwo said he was moved to float the project knowing that nothing liberates a people like enterprise.

“This initial stage of the programme will see shortlisted tech start-ups get grants of up to N1 million, which comes together with a free fully-furnished office space equipped with high-speed internet, and constant power supply. The successful start-ups also get free access to legal and administrative services, as well as ample time to spend on one-on-one mentorship with me.”