Team Nigeria, Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) retained the Korean Ambassador Cup for the sixth consecutive time.

NSCDC, adjudged as overall best team after the annual competition, won seven medals, comprising three gold, one silver and three bronze to topple Team Oyo who won four medals – three gold and one silver to place second.

Q-Madi of Lagos came third with four medals, including two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Lagos state finished fourth position with one gold and two silver, while Model Maitama of Abuja placed fifth position with one gold, one silver and one bronze.

Abia state, Classic Taekwondo, Nasarawa State and Nigeria Army finished sixth place with one gold and one bronze each; while Benue State University, Taraba and FCT came seventh with one gold each.

In eight position went to the FCT with two silver and three bronze; University of Abuja came ninth with two silver, while Kebbi State finished 10th with one silver and nine bronze.

Ifeoluwa Ajayi, a Q-Madi clinical fighter was celebrated as the Most Valuable Athlete (MVA), while Olayinka Olawumi from Oyo was crowned the best Female Athlete.