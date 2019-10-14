150 athletes from 20 teams will arrive Lagos this week to compete at the 10th Korean Ambassador’s Cup scheduled to hold on 17th and 18th October 2019 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos State.

Competitors at the prestigious tournament, which is being organised by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation and supported by the Embassy of Korea in Nigeria will do battle in 21 events, including 16 Kyeorugi events and five Poomsae events.

Technology to be deployed at the event would include the Daedo Gen 2 electronic scoring system, Taekoplan Overall Venue Management System and Instant Video Replay.

Registration for the event was done online through the World Taekwondo Global Membership System, and plans had been concluded to stream the event live to ensure it reaches a global audience.

Winners will walk away with Taekwondo Equipment and huge National Ranking Points, and the best male and female athlete, who would walk away with brand new Flat TV sets as the grand prizes. Free tournament T-shirts would also be given to all participants and spectators who grace the event.

To add special glamour to the event, spectators and participants would be treated to a special performance from the international award-winning Kukkiwon Demo team, who are flying in from South Korea to exhibit their well-known acrobatic displays during the closing ceremony on 18th October 2019.

Registered for the event are athletes from Akwa Ibom, Kano, Kebbi, Lagos, FCT, Delta, Osun, Taraba, Oyo, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Anambra, Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police, NSCDC and various other clubs.

A good number of the athletes that represented Nigeria at the 12th All African Games would be in action for the first time since the event in August, including All African Games Bronze Medalist, Benjamin Okuomose; African Youth Bronze Medalist, Chidinma Okoko Helen; Commonwealth Medalists Josephine Esuku and 2018 KAC Gold Medalist and MVP, Ifeoluwa Ajayi.

The last time Lagos hosted the prestigious Korean Ambassador’s series was in 2016.