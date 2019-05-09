Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A Korean firm, Shin Poong pharmaceutical company, said it has produced an anti-malaria drug that will significantly reduce the increasing number of malaria-induced ailments among Nigerians.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Wonjune Chang, told journalists at an event to mark World Malaria Day (WMD), in Abuja, that the anti-malaria drug was produced with upgraded chemical composition that has strong effect on malaria.

He said the firm was partnering Nigerian pharmaceutical company, Dovizia Pharmaceutical Services, to market the drug in Nigeria, adding that the drug has been clinically tested by all relevant government agencies and confirmed to be effective for treatment of malaria.

The Managing Director, Dovizia Pharmaceutical Services, Oladipupo Ojo, said the uniqueness of the drug was that it has chemical contents that attack malaria within few hours of administration.

He said: “It is the first time we are having new anti-malaria drug that contains new molecules that is being exposed to the parasite. Pyramax is new in both composition and regiment usage.

“Unlike in conventional Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) that is used twice daily, the drug is used once daily with little or no side effect on the user.”

Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who was briefed on the efficacy of the drug at the event, commended the effort of the pharmaceutical company to the course of fight against malaria.

He promised that government would continue to support any good course that will have positive impact on Nigeria’s health system.