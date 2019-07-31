Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

A Korean doctor working in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State who has been in captivity for almost seven months has been rescued in Zamfara.

This was disclosed by the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar while briefing journalists at the Government House, Gusau on Wednesday.

The former IGP who is the chairman of the nine-man committee for Finding Solutions to Armed Banditry in Zamfara state, said also released were 250 others abducted in different parts of the state.

Abubakar said negotiations were currently ongoing to ensure that all those still in captivity were rescued alive.

He described the acceptance of the peace and dialogue initiative by the bandits and their commanders as positive for the development of the state and therefore promised to continue to strategize with all stakeholders to bring security and total peace in the state.