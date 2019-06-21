Korede Okogbuwa, wife of the late OJB Jezreel, recently marked the third anniversary of his husband’s death by paying a solemn visit to his graveside.

Korede took to social media and shared images of the visit, which she undertook with her brother-in-law, Albert Okogbuwa.

In an emotional note she penned afterwards, she said: “My late husband’s brother, Uncle albert Okogbuwa, his wife and I on a visit to his grave two months ago. He hasn’t been around for a while now and he took out time just to visit the children and also check to see where his brother was buried. He has been of great support to us all in the family and we are all just overwhelmed with a great deal of sadness on this day.

“We all miss you Jigga. You have a wonderful family some of who still love themselves for real. And I have chosen to hold on to that love that still exists. Keep sleeping baby. That is all you need to do now. RIP OJB Jezreel. I miss you.”

OJB Jezreel was one of Nigeria’s foremost music producers, who successfully transited to an A-list artiste. However, chronic kidney ailment soon struck and he spent the last years of his life battling the malaise before succumbing to the cold hands of death on June 14, 2016.