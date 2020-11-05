(dpa/NAN)

The head of Kosovo’s Democratic Party (PDK), Kadri Veseli, on Thursday said that a special war crimes court based in the Netherlands has confirmed an indictment against him.

“I will travel voluntarily to The Hague in order to respond to these allegations. I will not comment further this time,’’ he said in a statement posted to the PDK website.

Veseli is one of the 10 defendants, including President Hashim Thaci, accused in a draft indictment that was made public in June.

They were accused of nearly 100 murders, involving hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnic nationals, perceived as political opponents.’’

It was not immediately clear whether the indictment was confirmed against all defendants, Thaci however, is due to hold a news conference later.

In June, he said that he would resign if he was formally charged.

The draft, which needed confirmation by the court, to launch a trial for all the crimes committed by the ethnic Albanian Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), during and after the 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia.

A Specialist Chamber was formed in 2015 under Kosovo’s laws, but with international judges and prosecutors, and is seated in The Hague, in order to minimise intimidation by the accused, as many of the former guerrillas are now leading politicians.