Frontline industrialist, Chief Chika Emenike, Chairman/CEO Tummy Tummy Foods Industries Limited, flagship of Kotec Group, is 50.

Widely revered for his humane and compassionate character laced with an unbelievable humility, simplicity and magnanimous spirit, the amiable entrepreneur turns 50 today July 23, 2019.

A man endowed with amazing wisdom, Emenike’s fulfilled life is a classic example of one that awesomely rose from a humble background to stupendous wealth due to hard work, honesty and God fearing nature.

Because he truly understands God’s grace, he remains one of the most celebrated philanthropists of his generation. Emenike who owns chains of companies including Event Beverages Ltd and Regime Gas Plant, has not allowed fame and success take the better of him as his legendary strides towards the upliftment of mankind has been a great lesson to everyone especially the affluent.

Through his spectacular silent scholarship scheme, many have benefitted immensely.

As a man with a golden heart and strong member of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Movement of Nigeria, he has not only provided shelters for the poor, but also assisted in setting up businesses for youths, boosting their trade with incentives and concessions in the process.

As a pride of the church, he has hugely contributed to the spread of the gospel and the icing on the cake is the building of the gigantic Catholic Church in the mould of a Cathedral which is on the verge of completion at his Urualla, Ideato North home town of Imo state.

Chief Chika Emenike who holds two chieftaincy titles of Ojichukwu Nnewi and Iheadikanwanne Ideato is regarded as a special breed filled with milk of human kindness and a huge asset to mankind.