A new feature film, Kpali, a production of Vzhun Films, is ready for the cinemas.

According to the producer, Kpali, which has been released in collaboration with Genesis Pictures, will hit the box office on December 20.

Produced by Emem Ema and directed by Ladi Johnson, the movie features top actors including Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Owoh, Linda Ejiofor, Ini Dima-Okojie, Kunle Remi and Gloria Anozie-Young.

According to the executive producer, Abhulime Ehiagwina, Kpali offers a gripping story that a large spectrum of moviegoers can relate to, irrespective of gender and age.

“My team and I are very pleased to present this work to the viewing public after many months of lensing both in Nigeria and London. Kpali highlights a blend of Nigerian and English cultures, amplified by an array of talents and a quality cinematic delivery. The story will further enrich the conversation about Nigerian immigrants in search of greener pastures.”

Also lending her voice, producer Emem Ema, who is the head-honcho of Vzhun Films, said she’s excited to have been part of such a great production.