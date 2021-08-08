The General Manager of Rivers United football club, Chief (Dr) Okey Kpalukwu has on behalf of team commended the Executive Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief (Barr.) Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS, POS) for his unflinching support to the team.

Kpalukwu stated this at an event to mark the end of 2020/2021 season held at the team’s camp in Port Harcourt, where he specifically lauded Governor Wike for ensuring that the team lacked nothing in prosecuting the 2020/2021 football season.

According to him, “Let me on behalf of the management, players, technical crew, backroom staff and supporters of Rivers United thank our number one supporter, Governor Nyesom Wike for his tremendous support ensuring that we picked the ticket to represent Nigeria in CAF Champions League.

“I also want to thank the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Barr. Boma Iyaye and the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo for working tirelessly in ensuring that we achieved our set goals.

“Words will fail me to appreciate the Special Adviser to the Governor of Rivers State on Real Madrid Academy, Barr. Christopher Green for standing through thick and thin in our quest to achieving our objectives.

