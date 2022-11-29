By Maduka Nweke, Lagos

KPMG Africa Digital Summit 2022 has assembled experts in the industry to ensure firms that were affected during the COVID-19 era find their routes and return to their sustainability level.

KPMG Digital Summit is an annual flagship event designed to showcase global digital trends that industry leaders can leverage to accelerate the digital transformation agenda. The adoption of digital transformation is necessary for organizations to remain successful in present society. This year, the summit will be hosted as a hybrid event from Lagos, Johannesburg, and Nairobi from 8 am to 1 pm (UTC+1) on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

The KPMG Africa Digital Summit 2022, themed “Sustainable Growth through Digital” is directed towards three focal areas: Resilience, Sustainability, and Innovation. The Summit provides a forum for a discussion on the application of cutting-edge digital solutions to commercial, economic, and social concerns, involving among others, growth, financial inclusion, innovation, supply chain, route to market, and operational efficiency. The programme will feature presentations, panel discussions and masterclasses facilitated by KPMG personnel and other industry thought leaders. The key topics include Bridging the Digital Skills Gap, Exploring the Metaverse, Leveraging APIs for business expansion, Open Banking and Open Finance, Transforming Industry through ESG tech, Digital Trust, and other relevant topics.

According to Nancy Mosa, Partner & Head, Digital Transformation, KPMG East Africa, “The KPMG Africa Digital Summit is one of many strategic programmes designed to position KPMG as a thought leader and the leading professional services provider, delivering excellent digital transformation and innovation solutions. Furthermore, it demonstrates the Firm’s commitment to clients by working hand-in-hand through possible challenges every step of the way.

“Leading the IT Asset Management team in Africa will help clients maximize their investment in IT assets and make other significant contributions such as CIO advisory services, advanced data management, technology business management, enterprise architecture, business process management, and procurement transformation. This has made me realize how crucial adopting digital transformation is for successful organizations”, said Sharmlin Moodley, Partner, Digital Transformation, KPMG South Africa.

“I look forward to a highly engaging digital event where attendees should expect to network and gain invaluable insights from distinguished speakers and panellists from all over the world on digital transformation and innovation for the future, amongst other topical issues.” – Boye Ademola, Partner & Head, Digital Transformation, KPMG Africa.

The event will attract thousands of participants across various sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, telecommunications, media & technology, financial services, oil and gas, government institutions, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders with a keen interest in digital innovation. Business executives will join a rich array of international speakers at the firm’s hubs across East, West and Southern Africa to network, share perspectives and challenge the status quo on some of the most topical digital issues.