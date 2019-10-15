Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to help large corporate organisations manage their tax system and functions for better operations and efficiency in the Nigerian economy, KPMG Nigeria recently launched the Tax Reimagined Solution.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Partner and Head, Tax Regulatory and People Services, Wole Obayomi, said the initiative was a well thought-out package designed and tailored for corporate organisations according to their unique needs and levels of operations.

Obayomi stressed that new product is a new way for corporate organisations to design and implement a strategy to manage their tax affairs in the ever changing landscape of taxation.

According to him, corporate organizations are facing common issues in today’s fast changing world but solutions needed to help them comply with their tax obligations in the different markets they operate are unique to each client while adding that the newly launched product is a technology-driven solution that is customised to each client peculiar circumstances and needs.

Corroborating him, Head of Tax, South Africa, Dermot Gaffney, added that the solution is a service where KPMG facilitates the in -house tax function of its clients to re-invent the clients’ tax functions to enable organizations focus on their key issues and risks so that their (KPMG clients) tax strategy aligns with the overall business and finance strategy.