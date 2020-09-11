Maduka Nweke

One of the big four professional services firms, KPMG Professional Services, will release the digital channels scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria at its upcoming webinar, themed: “Leveraging Superior UX on Digital Channels to Drive Retail Banking Growth,”which held on September 1, 2020, via Zoom virtual meeting.

Boye Ademola, Partner & Lead, Digital Transformation, KPMG Africa, in his overview of the event, said: “At KPMG, we believe one of the enduring responses to the pandemic now and post-COVID-19 is digital. In simple terms, banks need to urgently scale up on capabilities to deliver products and services via digital channels.

It is in this light that we have performed a series of user journey-centered assessments culminating in the Digital Channels Scorecard for retail banks in Nigeria. The scorecard provides an industry perspective of how effective banks are in delivering products and services to customers via digital channels by measuring user experiences across a range of journeys for each bank.

This webinar will attract a variety of business leaders from financial services, telecoms and other sectors that have a keen focus on retail growth via digital capabilities.”