KRC Genk will demand for at least €40m from interested clubs for their prize asset Paul Onuachu.

Reports claimed the Belgian giants are not interested in partying ways with the player this summer, but could consider to do business for €40m.

Onuachu joined Genk for €7m from Danish giants FC Midtjylland back in 2019 and he enjoyed incredible campaign with them last season.

The striker netted 35 goals in all competitions and went on to scoop the player of the year award, golden shoe award and Ebony shoe award for the best African player in Belgium.

Although, Onuachu still has three years left on his current deal, reports said at least three clubs have shown concrete interest in signing him.