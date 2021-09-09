Kremlin is not commenting on choosing Sept. 11, as inauguration ceremony day of the Taliba-led (banned in Russia) Afghan government, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A Taliban source told Sputnik that Russia, China, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Iran, have been invited to attend the ceremony.

“You know that Russia is in no hurry with recognition, we, as the overwhelming majority of countries in the world.

“It prefers to closely monitor what the first steps of this new leadership will be. As for the choice of the date, here we will not comment in any way,’’ Peskov said. (Sputnik/NAN)

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.