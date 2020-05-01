The Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) recently appointed renowned Nigerian-American journalist, MagnaFaith Krimi as president of the Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, USA.

This was contained in a statement signed by her media aide, Mr Idowu Bankole in Abuja

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NUJ was founded on March 15th 1955 in Lagos.

Currently, the NUJ is headquartered in Abuja with its liaison office in Lagos and several chapters around Nigeria and the rest of the world.

The statement described MagnaFaith Krimi as a courageous, fair and objective journalist who is very proficient in media industry.

“Ms Krimi, is a woman critical thinker, recognised across international borders as a well rounded influence strategist.

“Her work focuses on terrorism and provide mentorship and training for women and the girl child in Africa and in the diaspora.

“Ms. Krimi’s reports have thrown light on issues pertaining the girl child in the North,” it stated.

She was appointed by the NUJ headquarters in Nigeria to promote the values and the mission of the NUJ in the USA.

MagnaFaith Krimi, is the founder of WarDesk News and has worked alongside veteran war reporter Douglas Burton