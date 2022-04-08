Nigerian entrepreneur and the founder of Krystal Digital Solutions Limited, Temitope Ogunsemo, has been listed in the Forbes Africa Undiscovered Series for Nigeria as part of an exclusive list of Nigerians who have been crucial in rebuilding and contributing to the country’s growth story at this time.

Each year, Forbes Africa looks for resilient game-changers, self-starters, innovators, entrepreneurs, and disruptors who have been leading ideas and industries while purposefully contributing to nation-building and positively impacting the lives around them. The 2022 list is a selection of Nigeria’s brightest achievers spanning real estate, oil and gas, corporate leaders, technology innovators, business people, media professionals, policy shapers and advocates.

Alongside Ogunsemo, public and private sector leaders from business, technology, education, the arts, and health sectors were also listed. Some of these names include Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele;

Chairman and CEO of Cosgrove; Umar Abdullahi, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola; and GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu; amongst others.

Ogunsemo was recognised in the field of information technology for his leadership and contribution to Nigeria’s educational sector with the “MySkool Portal” app. Ogunsemo has over the years shown his undiluted commitment to making the dreams of vulnerable persons a reality through access to quality education, empowerment and mentoring.