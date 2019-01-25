The MC described King Sunny Ade as the king of juju music and world beat.

It was noted that he was not present and the award was received on his behalf.

KSA shared the award with Senator Florence Ita Giwa, aka Mama Bakasi whom the MC said shot into lime light through her struggled for the Bakassi people. At 72, she is being honoured for her heroics.

She received the award from Afe Babalola.

“I thank you so much because this award is being presented to me by a man I loved so much.

“I thank the Sun for giving me this award. Lifetime award is best when one is alive and not a posthumous award,” she said.