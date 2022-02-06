Kano State Agro – Pastoral Development Project has expressed optimism that the provision of modern infrastructural facilities at Dawanau International Grains market in the state would enhance socio-economic activities in the state,

The State Project Coordinator, Ibrahim Garba, disclosed this during the handover ceremony of the market site to the company engaged to design and supervise the construction of the infrastructure at the market

He said the infrastructure included the construction of drainage facilities, main roads and secondary access roads, electrification, provision of toilet facilities, market information system, police outpost, Mosque, offices, and conference room, at the cost of N29, 775, 000.

“The planned intervention will help to standardize the physical outlook of the market and promote ease of doing business, thereby attracting more patronage for the market, among other advantages”.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Kano Sate Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, KNARDA, Dr. Junaidu Yakubu Muhammad, said the state government is interested in transforming the market because of its position in the scheme of economic affairs, pointing out that the intended SAPZ project in Kano and the Kano-Maradi railway line will add impetus to the transformation initiatives.

The Caretaker Chairman, Dawanau Market Association, Alh. Muhammad Sani Ahmad, the Sarkin Kasuwa and representatives of various commodity associations, who witnessed the occasion, were full of gratitude to the government of Kano State and the Islamic Development Bank, for the interventions, intended to change the face of the market for good.