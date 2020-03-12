In a bid to further promote sporting activities in Port-Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, the Knight of St. John International (KSJI) of the Catholic Church is now set to hold the first edition of KSJI Port Harcourt Grand Golf Classic competition on April 3 and 4.

A press release by the planning committee, headed by Brig- General George Ikioumoton stated that the tournament promised a great deal of value proposition for the body and mind, thereby, serving as an avenue to envangelise the word of God, make new friends and business connection that would serve as a gentle usher into old age.

The committee added: “The ultimate goal of the tournament, in addition to it being a fun event for participants, is to support the fight against cancer through charitable donations and as well support the sponsorship of less privileged in Port-Harcourt Grand commandery in Nigeria.” The committee included that apart from merit awards, all sponsors and organisations would be recognised at award and dinner night slated for April 4, together with the golf tournament brochure.