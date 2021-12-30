From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has announced the appointment of three deputy vice chancellors.

The three deputy vice chancellors are Abubakar Maikasuwa Muhammad in charge of Academic Affairs; Murtala Maidamma Ambursa in charge of Administration as well as Saad Umar Yauri in charge of Research and Innovation.

Public Relations Officer of the university, Hussain Adamu Zuru said the appointment took effect from December 11.

He said all the appointees are senior lecturers, serving with the university and possessed glaring record of academic experience.