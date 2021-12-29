From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero (KSUSTA) has announced the appointment of three Deputy Vice Chancellors (DVCs) of the university in charge of Academic, Administration and Research and Innovations.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the University, Mallam Hussain Adamu Zuru, confirmed their appointments in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the appointment of the three newly Deputy Vice Chancellors took effect from 11th of December, 2021 and they are to serve for a period of years.

‘The three appointed Deputy Vice Chancellors are Prof Abubakar Maikasuwa Muhammad as DVC in charge of Academic Affairs; Dr Murtala Maidamma Ambursa as DVC in charge of Administration as well as Prof Saad Umar B Yauri as DVC in charge of Research and Innovation,’ he said.

He added that, all the appointees are Senior Lecturers, serving with the University and they possessed glaring record of academic experience.