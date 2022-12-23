From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Governing Council of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro (KSUSTA) has approved the promotion of 12 lecturers to the rank of professors and 5 others to the rank of readers.

Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the University, Mallam Hussaini Adamu Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to him, “at it’s 38th meeting, the Governing Council of KSUSTA under the Chairmanship of Maj. Gen.Muhammad Mogoro (Rtd) has approved the elevation and promotion of 12 academicians to the ranks of professors. In a related development the Governing Council also approved the promotion of five Academicians to the rank of readers”.

Those elevated to the status of professors were specialist on Analytical Chemistry,Communication Physics,Biochemistry Environmental Biology,Hydro Biology and Fisheries,Parasitology, Agronomy,Agribusiness, Agricultural Economics,Metallurgical Production, and Information and Communication Technology.

Those promoted to readers,were selected from the fuel and environmental chemistry,applied Chemistry,Statistics, Biochemistry and forage Science.

Zuru added that, the management wishes them all the best in their new status in the university and urged them to dedicate to their duties.