KTN Global Alliance Africa has inaugurated the first local innovation network advisory group in Ekiti State as part of its efforts to transform the state into an innovation and technology hub in the country.

A statement signed by KTN Global Alliance Africa’s Regional Lead, Sophie West, stated that the inauguration took place through a virtual platform, assuring that the group would work with different stakeholders in Ekiti State to achieve its medium and long-term objectives.

According to the statement, the six-year project is funded by UK Aid through Innovate UK (GCRF) and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to strengthen the capacity and resilience of Ekiti innovation ecosystems through increased collaboration and partnership.

KTN stated that several workshops had been held with the stakeholders in Ekiti to understand regional challenges, capabilities, and potential for innovation, to action-orientated local innovation networks.