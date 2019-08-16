Nigerians have started reacting to the federal government’s decision to prosecute Afropop musician, Teckno, for his nude show in Lagos recently and the release of his raunchy video, Agege, featuring some strippers.

While some gave the government thumbs up, others carpeted it for the move. Speaking, Ochuko Bateren, a student, said: “This is sad. Teckno is not Nigeria’s biggest problem. We have issues of insecurity, unemployment and government is threatening to make a scapegoat out of Teckno. This is very sad.”

For Bisola Ayantude, a nurse, “what has government done about Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram? What have they done about the hunger in the land? Now, they want to make this young, talented artiste a victim and kill his talent. They should begin by first prosecuting all politicians who have brought so much hardship, pain and death on Nigerians. This is a case of double standard and hypocrisy.”

However, Amos Chijuka, an evangelist, described the threat by NCAC as timely. Hear him: “Today, the devil is using music as a tool to deceive and lure the souls of young Nigerians to hell. Nigeria is a religious country and we must not succumb to the leprous American culture eating into the fabric of our society. Teckno should be prosecuted as a deterrent to other artistes who would want to take after him, in their search for quick fame and wealth.”

Ekaete Udom, a mother of three, said: “This is a very sad development. Do you know that I can’t watch music videos with my kids anymore because of the level of pornography in them? These artistes are corrupting our children, who are the leaders of tomorrow. If we let the likes of Teckno thrive, what foundation are we laying for our children? Teckno should be made a scapegoat to deter others.”