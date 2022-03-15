From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Security Analysis Group (SAG) has described the recent report of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), which ranked Nigeria sixth globally as a welcome development.

The report indicated that Nigeria, Syria, and Somalia are the only nations, among the 10 most affected by terrorism, to get an improved score.

It explained that Nigeria dropped two places from fourth, a position it has occupied since 2017.

According to the report, there was a decline in the number of terrorism-related deaths in Nigeria, which it linked to the Federal Government’s efforts towards defeating Boko Haram.

SAG’s Convener, Abdullahi Gambo, in a statement, attributed the development to the “relentless operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria” against Boko Haram insurgents.

“The report from IEP is indeed cheering and a morale booster to members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria who are making sacrifices to keep the country together,” he said.

Gambo advised Nigerians to continue to support the AFN under the leadership of Gen Leo Irabor, in order to permanently combat insurgency groups.

