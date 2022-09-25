From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has told Kuje Community to expect heavy bombardments from joint interagency simulation training in Kuje Custodial Centre.

In a statement, Superintendent of Corrections Public Relations Officer (PRO) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said that the simulation training is a strategy adopted during the last meeting of security heads in FCT to evaluate the security situation in Kuje Custodial Centre and to put up adequate measures to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate July 5, 2022 jail attack.

In his address to the personnel, the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed, encouraged them to always see themselves as a team and not as splinters as they can achieve more when they train together thereby making the custodial centre impenetrable.

According to Chukwuedo, the simulation which is headed by the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) team lead, Superintendent Kujanye has its component personnel drawn from the Correctional Service Armed Squad, the K9 unit, the military, police force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

Ahmed advised the members of the immediate community not to panic as there would be gunshots and such exercises would be done periodically to boost the alertness of the personnel.

Recall that on July 5, 2022, Kuje Custodial Centre was attacked by a group suspected to be Bako Haram and a total of 888 inmates, 64 of which were terror suspects, escaped from the centre. ENDS