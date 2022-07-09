From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Few days after the successful attack on Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja by a large number of terrorists, which led to the release of scores of detained Boko Haram members, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) still live in fear and trepidation. They are scared that more terror attacks might be on the way, especially from the released Boko Haram fighters.

Few hours after government officials confirmed that all the Boko Haram terrorists in detention were freed, the fear and anxiety among the residents of the FCT increased significantly. In fact, many were the residents that closed their businesses abruptly for safety reasons in Kuje and other parts of Abuja.

However, the anxiety heightened again when WhatsApp broadcast messages started circulating on the social media that the escapee Boko Haram terrorists have found themselves back into the society, and that they could unleash more terror on the people.

The Embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom in Nigeria added to the matter when they released statements asking their nationals in Nigeria to be aware of security breakdown in the country, be conscious of their movement, and avoid certain areas that could expose them to possible attacks.

With the successful invasion and destruction of the correctional facility, which led to deaths and injuries, many FCT residents conclusively said they have lost faith and hope in the ability of government to protect them. Many of them said they were already considering other measures to protect themselves against rising activities of armed non-state actors.

Some residents said the report that explosives were used to destroy the Correctional Centre reminded them of the era of bomb explosions in the FCT which were recorded a few times in Kuje, Nyanya, and several other locations in FCT and environs.

While some said the incident came as a surprise to them, many others said it wasn’t much of a shock for them. Some said they had seen the signs from government and highly placed individuals. They also stated that the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Sani Bello, had, a few months ago, warned that terrorists might unleash terror on the FCT, after he confirmed that they had camped somewhere in Niger State, just a few hours’ drive Abuja. The governor had raised the alarm that the terrorists might attack Abuja if urgent steps were not taken to control their nefarious activities.

Some residents, in addition to that, also made reference to the statements attributed to insurgents that attacked and kidnapped passengers on an Kaduna-bound train travelling from Abuja in March, in which they said the government was aware of their demands, which they claimed was not money.

Meanwhile, several parts of FCT have continued to witness significant drops in night life, perhaps, due to the warming that was circulated on social media. And in addition to that, the FCT Administration had issued a directive that gardens and parks should close operations from 7pm, perhaps due to the rising insecurity.

Some FCT residents who spoke to Saturday Sun on the matter said they had given up on the government and were now relying on God. They added that they were also making individual and collective efforts to protect themselves against the armed enemies that have risen against the people of Nigeria.

“But there’s a limit to what we can do in that case because, from all indications, these terrorists often come with highly sophisticated weapons some of which are not easily accessible and cannot even be found with our state security forces,” says Abiola Oke, a resident of Karu, Abuja.

Oke added: “In my area at Karu site, we live and sleep in fear everyday because we have faced several attacks during the day and night by these criminals, hence we took it upon ourselves to organise paid vigilante guys that we monitor closely. They only armed themselves with sticks and machetes because they can’t access AK47 or other sophisticated weapons. That’s all they could get because they are not permitted to bear arms. But people that often attack us bear sophisticated weapons.”

A resident of Kuje, Joseph Johnson, told Saturday Sun that Kuje is fast becoming an incubating ground for armed groups in the FCT. He called on the FCT Administration to take urgent action to avoid the catastrophe that might befall the federal capital if armed non-state actors are allowed to camp in the bushes in Kuje.

He said: “Lately, Kuje has recorded quite a number of criminal cases that are unlike what is recorded in a normal society. There are increasing cases of kidnapping for ransom, ritual activities and other related crimes. Regrettably, the military formation in Kuje has never helped matters.

“There were reports that soldiers were somewhere within Kuje when these terrorists spent hours operating at the Correctional Centre but could not repel the attacks. It could also be that the terrorists might have outnumbered the soldiers, but they would have called for reinforcement. Whatever the case may be, the simple truth is that residents of Kuje are living in fear since no one knows what could happen next.”

On his side, Surajo Dahiru, a resident of Kado-Kuchi, Abuja, described the APC administration and President Muhammadu Buhari as a colossal failure in all areas. “Buhari rode to power on the promise that he would change the fortunes of Nigeria. Little did we know that he had nothing to offer Nigerians, economically, politically, security wise and in several other areas. He rather worsened our matter. Cast your mind back to 2015, check where we were as a nation and how bad this government has brought us.

“The cheapest thing in Nigeria today is human life. In fact, the life of an animal is more valuable than a human life. People are killed in their hundreds across the country on daily basis, and nothing is done. Obviously, Buhari is tired of Nigeria and Nigeria is tired of Buhari.

“We thought we are safer here in FCT but we were proven wrong. The fate of people in the North-East communities has come down to meet us. If a prison in the FCT can be freely attacked for several hours without resistance, then there’s no hope for us. Other government infrastructure could be easily attacked as well. In all, there’s fear and suspicion across FCT because criminal gangs have been unleashed on the society.

“In my part of the city, we have organised ourselves to support the little effort of the police and the vigilance services we hired. My brother, we’re in the hands of God now, because we never knew it could be this bad,” he said.

Mr Eric Shuaib, who resides at Efab estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, said it was time that people started taking personal responsibility for their security.

“The level of crime in Abuja is alarming. Many had thought that Abuja is safer than other parts of the country but they have been proven wrong. Abuja is fast becoming like other states with the high level of insecurity in spite of being the seat of power and headquarters for all security agencies.

“My brother, I am seriously afraid for myself and my family. If I had the means or the resources, I would have found my way out of Nigeria because no place is safe in Nigeria again including Abuja that we thought was safe. Criminals are on the rampage. Some days ago, criminals were freed from Kuje Correctional Centre. These people would further compound the security challenges being faced already. It’s only God that would save us.”

Mr Solomon Adewole, who resides at Gwarimpa, Abuja, said he doesn’t move at night anymore because of the several warnings he had been given and lots of scary things happening in Nigeria.

“I have been attacked twice in the late evening by groups of hoodlums who are yet to be identified at different locations in this Abuja. I could not explain what I did to them that warranted the attacks. These people who are mostly Keke and Okada riders unleash terror on people at any slightest provocation. This could be because they have nothing to lose,” he said.

A trader at Gudu Market who identified himself as Chikamso, told Saturday Sun that he resides at Jikwoyi area of Abuja, and in his area, all men have been co-opted into vigilante activities to support the hired vigilante services.

He said: “We have held meetings after several attacks on us and decided that we would take up the responsibilities of securing ourselves. We have roasters for everybody, and we are getting the maximum cooperation we need everyday. We are not armed with sophisticated weapons but we have what we can use to repel attacks.”