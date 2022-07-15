From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Men of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested one of the fugitives from the recent Kuje jail break incident in Abuja.

Briefing the press on the development in Katsina on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isa, said that the suspect, Kamala Lawal, was arrested last Thursday at a location in Katsina with herbs suspected to be Indian hemp.

According to the PPRO, “On July 14, 2022, at about 1800hrs, based on credible information, DPO Dan-Musa and his team carried out raids on suspected criminal hideouts in Dan-Musa Local Government Area and succeeded in arresting one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, aged 33 years of Unguwar Sale Quarters, Dan-Musa Local Government Area, a suspected fugitive from Kuje prison, Abuja.

“In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje Prison, Abuja, during the recent Kuje jail break.

“Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in his possession during police search.

“Suspect will be handed over to Nigerian Correctional Service, for further necessary action.”

The PPRO said that the police also arrested a notorious leader of a terrorist gang during a separate operation, near the Katsina metropolis.

According to him, “on July 2,2022, at about 2233hrs, based on a tip off, the command succeeded in arresting one Bello Sale Jino, aged 25 years, of Modoji village, a notorious leader of kidnap for ransom syndicate and a suspected terrorist.

“He was arrested in a hideout at Bakuru village, Katsina. In the course of investigation, suspect confessed to be a leader of kidnap for ransom gang and was in the village based on the invitation of one Mustapaha Badamasi, that he should come to the village and take a survey of a rich man in the village, who has plenty of cows.

“Furthermore, suspect confessed to have kidnapped many people within Katsina metropolitan and collected ransom ranging from N80,000 to N200,000.”