From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the attack on the Nigerian Correctional Service Medial Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja, the United States Government, has alerted its nationals in Nigeria of security concerns.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a July 6, 2022 security notice on its website, said “on the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.”

The United States further said an increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja, while also saying that “it is recommended that U.S. citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.”

According to the United States, “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defense. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.”

The United States added that terrorist groups and those inspired by such organizations are intent on attacking U.S. citizens abroad.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack –including knives, firearms, and vehicles – to target crowds more effectively. Frequently, their aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as: high-profile public events (sporting contests, political rallies, demonstrations, holiday events, celebratory gatherings, etc.); hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists; places of worship, schools, parks, shopping malls and markets, public transportation systems (including subways, buses, trains, and scheduled commercial flights),” the United States said.

Amongst other precautions, the United States however cautioned its nationals to be aware of their surroundings, keep a low profile, carry proper identification, monitor local media for updates and review personal security plans.