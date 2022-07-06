From Molly Kilete, Abuja

There is heavy security presence at Kuje town where gunmen suspected to be terrorists bombed the Nigerian Correctional Center and released several terrorists in custody.

This is just as the Nigerian Air Force has embarked on aerial surveillance to aid ground troops who are in pursuit of the terrorists in the forest.

So far the operations of soldiers who have been on the trail of the terrorists and the prisoners who escaped from custody is beginning to yield positive results with the arrest of a good number of the prisoners.

The security agents comprising the military, police, DSS among others have mounted several security checkpoints conducting stop and search on vehicles and passengers.

Meanwhile the minister of Defence Bashir Magashi, who visited the facility said 600, and not over one thousand prisoners escaped from the facility during the attack as it is being speculated.

Details later