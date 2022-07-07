From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has denied reports making the rounds that one of its personnel was among the escapees arrested by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service, after the attack on Kuje prisons, by terrorists on Tuesday night.

DSS, Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunaya, who made this known, said no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility at the time of the attack.

Afunaya said the clarification has become necessary following a publication making the rounds on the escape of one it’s personnel.

Afunaya in a statement, said “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an online newspaper report of 6th July, 2022 captioned: Kuje Prison Attack: One Suspect Reportedly Caught After Hot Chase by Gallant Officers. The said report alleged that one of the escaping inmates who “claimed to be a DSS personnel was apprehended by NCS operatives near Kwali after a chase.” The report further stated that the so called DSS operative also claimed to be “carrying out a special mission in the forest”.

“The Service wishes to state that none of its personnel was involved in the escape episode. In fact, at the point of the attack on the prison, no DSS personnel was an inmate at the holding facility just as the claim of carrying out a special assignment was non-existent. The report is not factual and therefore misleading. The public is advised to disregard it.