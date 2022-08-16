From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, said despite two months cleanup at Kuje Area Council, the job is only about 20 percent completed.

The cleanup kicked off a few days after suspected terrorists attacked the Correctional Centre in the area where inmates were freed.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the Minister of FCT, Attah Ikharo, said it was discovered that the entire abattoir in the area was converted to residential areas.

This, he said, is unacceptable. Therefore, he called on all those who built on the abattoir corridor to start packing .

He lamented the level of illegalities in Kuje which has been going on in the last two months.

He said: “This is still the ongoing Kuje cleanup. This is about six hectre that is earmarked for vegetable market in Kuje.

“Some parts of it were sold to places of worship, filling station, gas station, houses and others. So, we are reclaiming it so that we can move everyone at the road corridor in Kuje to this place.

“This place has also been a very good place for criminals hideout and we are clearing it so that we can move people from the market road corridor to this place.”

On compensation to owners of economic trees, he said: “The Council Chairman has agreed to pay compensation to all those who planted trees here because some of them need to be compensated. We have to pay them compensation.”

He lamented: “Despite all the work, we have done in Kuje for over two months we haven’t reached 20 percent of the cleanup in kuje. The cleanup is to take everyone on the road corridor.

“We just discovered that the abattoir has been excessively built upon for now. We haven’t been able to reach 20 percent of the entire illegalities in Kuje. We will be doing it when the rain subsides.

“We discovered more illegalities where the entire abattoir was was converted to residential areas and pushing the abattoir to one corner. Kuje is work in progress. There is no going back in keeping Kuje clean.

“The Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, has told the Area Council Chairmen to take charge of their council. Some of them are complaining. The issues are too many. We hope they can now take charge and remove all the illegalities.”