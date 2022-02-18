By Ayo Lawal
Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN) has inducted Tony Adedoyin, son of the late juju maestro, Wonder Dayo Kujore, into the association’s Council of Elders.
The honour was bestowed on the young musician popularly known as Solace Doyin Kujore after his dad burial on January 28, 2022. AJUMN delegation at the event, which was led by its National Public Relations Officer, Richard Martins, included Segun Adewale, Champion Kunle Opio, Bode Olinco and others.
After a prayer session, Segun Adewale eulogized the deceased, saying his son, Doyin, will now take his father’s position as an elder in AJUMN, with a new stage name, Wonder Doyin Kujore.
In his response, Doyin, who promised to keep the flag flying, thanked the association for the honour and the support given the family during his father’s funeral.
Leave a Reply