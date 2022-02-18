By Ayo Lawal

Association of Juju Musicians of Nigeria (AJUMN) has inducted Tony Adedoyin, son of the late juju maestro, Wonder Dayo Kujore, into the association’s Council of Elders.

The honour was bestowed on the young musician popularly known as Solace Doyin Kujore after his dad burial on January 28, 2022. AJUMN delegation at the event, which was led by its National Public Relations Officer, Richard Martins, included Segun Adewale, Champion Kunle Opio, Bode Olinco and others.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

After a prayer session, Segun Adewale eulogized the deceased, saying his son, Doyin, will now take his father’s position as an elder in AJUMN, with a new stage name, Wonder Doyin Kujore.

In his response, Doyin, who promised to keep the flag flying, thanked the association for the honour and the support given the family during his father’s funeral.