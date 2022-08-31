From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has celebrated prominent clergyman and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Hassan Kukah on his 70th birthday and described him as a man of God who has remained devoted to his calling as a servant in the Vineyard.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong, in a press statement, described Bishop Kukah as a selfless and committed man of God who works for the advancement of the kingdom of God and humanity.

Lalong said Bishop Kukah has distinguished himself as a selfless, courageous, honest and kind clergyman who has always been driven by the passion to speak against injustice, oppression and other actions that negate the principles of God and his love for humanity.

He said the Northern governors acknowledge his sincere contributions to the efforts in addressing Nigeria’s challenges in education, justice administration, poverty eradication, peaceful coexistence, youth empowerment, and national unity through his consistent advocacy at various fora.

The governor specifically commended the role Bishop Kukah has played in advancing Nigeria’s democracy and promoting credible, violence-free and acceptable elections as Convener of the National Peace Committee headed by Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as steering national discourse and engagement through his foundation, The Kukah Centre.

Lalong said the passion and determination of Bishop Kukah to reach out to the youths and speak to them about their role as future leaders of the country has inspired many of them to look beyond the current challenges and work towards building a better nation.

While wishing him many more years of God’s blessings, good health and protection, Lalong said the Northern governors and Nigeria at large shall continue to benefit from his wealth of knowledge, experience and wise counsel, urging him never to relent in speaking truth to power whenever the situation arises.