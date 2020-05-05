Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, has donated a 30-room hotel as isolation centre for COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Sokoto is currently the ninth state with the highest number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing the donation via its Ministry of Health Twitter account yesterday, the state government said the donation was done on behalf of the Catholic diocese in the state.

It said the bishop also donated a 15-room hospital for managing COVID-19 cases.

“The Catholic diocese in Sokoto headed by Kukah has handed over a 30-room hotel for isolating suspected cases on Aliyu Jodi Road and a 15-room hospital for COVID-19 management at their Gidan Dare Clinic,” the tweet read.

As of Sunday evening, Nigeria recorded 2,558 cases of COVID-19, out of which 66 are in Sokoto. A total of 400 persons have recovered from the disease in the country, while 87 persons have died.

Of the 66 cases in Sokoto, 57 are active, one has been discharged, while eight deaths have been recorded.