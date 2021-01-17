From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The chairman, Christian Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN), Kaduna State chapter, Pastor Shola Olatunbosun, has said that the Christmas outburst on the state of the nation by the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Kukah, was in order because he spoke the minds of the majority of Nigerians.

Bishop Kukah had in his last Christmas message accused President Muhammadu Buhari of nepotism among other allegations. Since then the cleric had come under heavy criticism from different quarters across the country.

However, Pastor Olatunbosun who was newly appointed the Superintendent of Kaduna District Coordinating Council (KDCC), Christ Apostolic Church said any person who believes in the progress of the country has no choice but to agree with Bishop Kukah on the message.

Fielding questions from journalists shortly after he was formally inaugurated and welcomed to the service of KDCC, the clergyman advised that people should exercise courage to speak out against things that are bound to disintegrate the country.

“I think every good Nigerian who believes in Nigeria must concur with Bishop Matthew Kukah’s Christmas message because there is killing every in the country. I agree with Bishop Kukah because there is killing in the North and I cannot speak. Most of my activities have been in the North. We must speak to rescue our nation.