By Henry Akubuiro

Kurururku Girl: Tales of My Childhood, a novel by Onize Edith Aiyede, will be publicly presented at The Garden Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos, today, Saturday, April 9, 2022. The work is a remarkable collection of stories of the author’s formative years in Igarra in the northern part of Edo State.

The book tells the story of the author’s younger years in the writer’s natal town at the foot of the famous Kukuruku Hills from which the title is derived. A reviewer has described her first attempt as a “candid delivery of experiences which were fun and tragic at some point while revealing other aspects which were mischievous and humbling.”

Ms. Aiyede, a professional realtor, holds a diploma in Estate Management from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, and an MBA from Nexford University, Washington DC, USA. Also a child rights advocate and gender equality campaigner, Ms. Aiyede is a culture activist.

Writing on the Foreword, Edi Lawani, promoter and special events consultant, says “the essence of her cultural heritage pops out very strongly and this makes the collection of stories take on a historical dimension.”

High-profile guests from academia, Igarra people in the diaspora and the entertainment industry are expected at the public presentation which will begin at 4 p.m.